Sioux City, Kansas City to host NAIA all-star games in March

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCAU) – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced details of its basketball all-star games on March 23, 2021 in both Sioux City, Iowa and Kansas City, Mo.

2019 was the return of the all-star game on the men’s side and the 2021 championship will be the inaugural all-star game for the women’s basketball national championship. Coaches on both sides will be announced in early 2021.

Each event will feature a 15-player team that will be made-up of some of the top talent from around the NAIA. The individuals invited to participate will be chosen by a panel of coaches from around the NAIA.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST at both Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City and the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City on March 23 and will be carried live on the NAIA Network.