SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers have started the season on the right foot, as they are currently a game ahead of Fargo-Moorhead for first place in the West Division while being only one of two teams in the entire league to have double digit wins, with one of the X’s impact players earning league honors.

Explorers infielder Matt Lloyd has been named the American Association’s Batter of the Week. The Toronto native was the batting average and total hits leader in the league this week, elevating his batting average to a scorching .380, which is good for sixth-best in the league.

The former Cincinnati Reds draft pick has registered three home runs, 15 RBI, and 13 walks this season for the Explorers. Up next for Lloyd and Sioux City, they are kicking off a road series against the Cleburne Railroaders in Texas.