The CNOS Fieldhouse Edge Training program has only been around for a few days, and already more than a hundred Siouxland athletes of all ages have signed up to get to work.

"We don't want to supersede sports and performance at the schools, we want to be the cherry on top," said Ben Oberle, Director of the Program. "We want to help with the movement. We have a little bit smaller ratio [of coaches to athletes], it's about 1:7"