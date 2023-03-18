SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers have had many players step up this season, with one Muskies player adding his name to a very exclusive list as he is only the second player in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

Sioux City forward Ryan Conmy is the second rookie in Musketeers history to score 30 goals in a season, joining two-time Stanley Cup champion Ruslan Fedotenko, who accomplished the feat during the 1998-99 season.

Conmy’s team-best 30 goals are the second-most in the USHL while he is fifth in the league in goals per game. The University of New Hampshire commit has recorded a point in seven of his last nine games while he has notched seven games this season where he has scored multiple goals, highlighted by his hat trick at home against Des Moines in February.