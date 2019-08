WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- The Little League World Series will be kicking off in South Williamsport in just one week.

Thousands of people will visit, booking area hotels, eating at local restaurants and find entertaining things to do in and around Williamsport. After several deadly shootings in the city within the past couple of weeks, police say they're stepping up their patrols to keep everyone safe.