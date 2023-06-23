SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers teamed up with Major League Baseball (MLB) to put on the X’s “Play Ball Weekend” event at Lewis and Clark Park.

With the Explorers in the midst of a road trip, it was the team’s front office staff stepping up to throw batting practice. Sioux City Explorers General Manager and Vice President Tom Backemeyer kicked off the event at 5:00 p.m. with plenty of Siouxland kids taking swings in the batters box, feeling like their favorite Sioux City players.

As a part of the event, each child in attendance received a ticket to a future game as well as a hot dog and soda. Also, a wiffle ball and bat were given to each participant, courtesy of the MLB. The event gave the front office a chance to interact with the local community.

“What they do is encourage baseball teams all across the country, whether it be minor league major league, to really promote the game of baseball within your community. So, they encourage you to do these types of events and invite kids. The best way to grow the game is to get them out and experiences. So, that’s really the goal of the program and Major League Baseball has done a great job and we’re excited to take part this year,” Backemeyer said.