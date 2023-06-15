SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers are in a bit of a slump, with the team on a five-game losing streak. Ahead of its home series finale against the Railcats, the X’s are bringing in a player that’s more than familiar with the organization.

Sioux City announced the signing of infielder John Nogowski prior to tonight’s game against Gary SouthShore. Nogowski first suited up for the Explorers back in 2017, batting .402 with four home runs in 34 games. The St. Louis Cardinals received the transfer of his contract after his impressive start.

Most recently, the 30-year-old Tallahassee native played for the High Point Rockers in the Atlantic League.

Image Courtesy: Sioux City Explorers