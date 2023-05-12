SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers season opener against Kansas City at Lewis and Clark Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Sioux City and Kansas City will play a doubleheader tomorrow. Game 1 is scheduled for 5:05pm.
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers season opener against Kansas City at Lewis and Clark Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Sioux City and Kansas City will play a doubleheader tomorrow. Game 1 is scheduled for 5:05pm.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now