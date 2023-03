SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers announced the re-signing of pitcher Solomon Bates for the upcoming season. The right-handed pitcher appeared in eight games for the X’s last season, striking out 31 batters in 18 innings.

The USC alum had an impressive start to his Sioux City career, striking out his first six batters in his Explorers’ debut at Winnipeg on August 12th.