SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers continuing to make offseason additions to its roster as the club announced the return of a familiar face to the bullpen, re-signing LHP Jared Wetherbee for the 2024 season.

A part of the opening day rotation last summer, the Phillies farmhand struck out 18 batters across his first 13.2 innings for Sioux City. The 25-year-old southpaw went at least 5 innings in 5 straight outings into mid-June before arm fatigue slowed his season down, missing most of July before returning to the rotation in late July and early August.

The Elon University alum posted a 2-4 record on the season with a 4.31 ERA and 1.456 WHIP, finishing fourth on the team with 56 strikeouts and fifth with 56.1 innings pitched.

Wetherbee is the sixth pitcher and 12th overall signee to the Explorers’ 2024 roster.