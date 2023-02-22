SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- With the season right around the corner, the Sioux City Explorers are putting the finishing touches on their front office as well as the team’s roster.

The Explorers announced Tom Backemeyer as the team’s new vice president and general manager. Backemeyer spent the previous two seasons as the Executive Vice President of the Vancouver Canadians.

Backemeyer brings more than two decades of Minor League Baseball to Sioux City as he’s had stints as the Assistant General Manager for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes as well as the Executive Vice President of the Everett Aquasox as well as the Lancaster Jethawks.

Image Courtesy: Sioux City Explorers