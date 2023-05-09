SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The start of the 2023 American Association Baseball slate is nearly upon us, and the Sioux City Explorers are counting down the days for its return with the club gearing up for the start of the 2023 season.

Finishing at 49-51 last year, the X’s would fall one game short of the playoffs , giving the club some immediate motivation into this year’s campaign. Following some recent acquisitions, the 2023 roster features a string of returners with the rest comprised of fresh faces. But winning is already a shared theme amongst the clubhouse through the spring training circuit. As Explorers field manager Steve Montgomery enters his ninth season at the helm, Mongo and returners say this year’s team is eager to erase that sour taste left from September, and are champing at the bit to start winning early in 2023.

“We talked about that right when we got back,” Sioux City Explorers pitcher Solomon Bates said. “The new guys that came in they told us they’re here to win so I like that. I like the competition, I like the competitiveness.”

“When that season hits it’s really gonna be fun like alright guys it’s game one,” Sioux City Explorers outfielder Chase Harris said. “Let’s go show the league what we’re all about. Let’s go show them that Sioux City this year means business.”

“It was not a good feeling being on the outside looking in last year and I didn’t like the feeling and made sure I was gonna do everything in my power to make sure that feeling isn’t here in 2023,’ Sioux City Explorers field manager Steve Montgomery said. “There’s a want to get back out on this field and the team is ready. I think they’re itching to get going. We have another exhibition game so we need to get some work in there and prepare for the home opener.”

X’s held their first official workout last Wednesday and will hit the road for their Spring Training finale in Lincoln tomorrow at 5:05pm. Season opener set to kick off on Friday against the Kansas City Monarchs. First pitch at Lewis and Clark park slated for 7:05 p.m.