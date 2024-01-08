SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – After months of work from the Sioux City Explorers and city staff to present a new lease for Lewis and Clark Park, the City Council’s final vote went unanimously in favor of the franchise on Monday night, as the X’s and the city of Sioux City finalized a long-term lease extension for the ballpark.

As a result, the Explorers will remain in Sioux City for at least the next nine years along with a three-year extension option contingent on if the club pays rent of $100,000 per year by May 1 and otherwise performs on the agreed terms of the lease.

The Explorers submitted their proposal to a selection committee on Sept. 8, 2023 with the committee formally recommending the club on Sept. 15. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board then voted unanimously in favor of the committee’s recommendation on Sept. 27 before the City Council approved a motion on Oct. 8 authorizing staff to negotiate the terms of a new lease agreement with the Explorers. All building into the final approval on Jan. 8.

A great day for the Explorers franchise, who get to call Sioux City home for the forseeeable future.

“It’s a huge relief I’m gonna call guys right now and let them know it passed and we can look to the 2024 season,” Sioux City Explorers field manager Steve Montgomery said. “There was a lot of behind-the-scenes work that had to be done to get to this point, and I’m very grateful.”

“Just a lot of appreciation,” Sioux City Explorers vice president/general manager Tom Backemeyer said. “Our ownership John Roost has stepped up to the plate to really make this happen and I really feel good for him that it’s finally done. It’s a good night to be an Explorer that’s for sure.”

The Sioux City Explorers will open their 31st season on May 10 at 7:05pm hosting the reigning league champ Kansas City Monarchs.