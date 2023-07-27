WINNIPEG, Manitoba (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers looked to snap its losing streak and avoid the sweep in its series finale against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Mitchell Verburg earned the start, striking out three consecutive batters in the bottom of the second inning. The Oregon State alum ended the night with six strikeouts in five innings.

Winnipeg scored the first run of the game off a two-run home run over the right field wall by Dylan Croes in the bottom of the third inning to give the home team a 2-0 lead.

Sioux City battled back as Jake Sanford connected on an RBI base hit that scores Vince Fernandez to cut the deficit in half in the top of the fourth.

Max Murphy hit his nineteenth home run of the season in the bottom half of the inning to make it a 3-1 game.

The Explorers battled until the very end. Chase Harris knocked in a run off a sacrifice fly to make it a one-run game in the top of the eighth inning.

Sioux City had a final opportunity to score in the top of the ninth, but came up short.

The Explorers return home to Lewis and Clark Park for a three-game series with West Division leader Kansas City.