SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Ahead of its home game, the Sioux City Explorers added pitcher Brenden Heiss off waivers from Chicago.

The Southeastern University alum played 15 games for the Dogs, striking out 17 batters in 17 1/3 innings. Heiss started the season on a hot streak, only allowing one run in his first five appearances of the season.

Image Courtesy: Baseball Reference