Sioux City Explorers bring back outfielder Zawada for 2020 season

COURTESY: EXPLORERS COMMUNICATIONS

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of outfielder Sebastian Zawada on Friday afternoon.

This will be Zawada’s third season of professional baseball and his second season with the Explorers.

The Explorers, over the years, have been known more for their ability to get on base and create chaos on the base paths with their speed.

When it comes to bringing back a bat who mashed 11 homers and by league rules still count as a rookie on the roster, there can be an exception.

Courtesy of Sioux City Explorers

Zawada was one of only two X’s hitters last season that hit double-digit home runs, with Jose Sermo being the other one.

In 77 games, Zawada hit for a .263 average with 48 RBI, and 37 runs scored. He also showcased his power with 20 doubles.

Zawada briefly made a stop in the Frontier League in 2017, played in only five games and registering just two hits in 12 at-bats with one of those knocks being a double.

Zawada’s brief professional debut came after he left Arizona State during his senior year.

He had seen a good amount of playing time his junior year, hitting eight homers and six doubles with 20 RBI in 47 games.

The following season, he saw his playing time reduced, playing in only five of the Sun Devils first 19 games of the season.

Realizing his diminished role on the team, he decided it was best to leave and move on to professional baseball.

Courtesy of Sioux City Explorers

Zawada’s most successful college season, however, came when he was a sophomore at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona.

At South Mountain, he hit for an incredible .394 average, crushing 18 home runs, 13 doubles, and recording five triples.

In 55 games, he drove in 65 RBI and scored 51 runs. Of his 87 hits, 12.3% of them were home runs and 41.4% went for extra bases.

Zawada was responsible for 18 of the Cougars 29 homers during a season in which they went 34-25.

Those numbers earned him First-Team All-Conference and All-Region honors.

Zawada joins pitcher Raudel Lazo as the two Explorers players signed to contracts for the 2020 season.