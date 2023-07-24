SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers are currently sitting in fourth place in the West Division after dropping three of its last four games to Lincoln. Now with the All-Star Break in the past, Steve Montgomery and company and focused on making a strong push in the second half of the season.

The X’s are hovering around .500 with a 32-31 record, which is on pace to pass its 49-win mark from last season. Sioux City is competing in a very tight West Division, with just one game separating second place from fourth.

Through 63 games, the Explorers have had plenty of bright spots. From the team starting off with a 9-1 record to big performances from Solomon Bates and Matt Lloyd. Bates leads the league in strikeouts and is tied for first in wins while Lloyd’s .332 batting average is good for sixth-best in the league, helping both players earn all-star nods along with Vince Fernandez and Kent Hasler.

But with plenty of baseball left, the X’s know there is plenty of work left to be done.

“We’re just trying to take it one game at a time. Just try and take care of business, play our game, and the wins and losses will take care of themselves. It is just a tight division, too. We’ve just got to take care of business every day and play good baseball,” Lloyd said.

“I don’t know how everybody else’s clubhouse is, but I think we have great chemistry, and you know any championship team, that’s the main thing they talk about. I think we have fun as a group and we pull for each other. Like I said, we have great chemistry. It’s a fun and loose clubhouse and I think that’s going to come into play for sure in the second half,” Explorers outfielder Vince Fernandez added.

Sioux City kicks off its road series in Winnipeg tomorrow before returning to Lewis and Clark Park to host division leader Kansas City in a three-game weekend series.