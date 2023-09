SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Here’s a look at the highlights from the Sioux City Explorers playoff victory over Fargo-Moorhead. The Explorers defeated the RedHawks 2-0 to secure the series sweep and advance to the West Division Finals against Kansas City.

Game 1 will take place on Monday, Sept. 11th at Lewis and Clark Park. Time is TBD.