Sioux City East’s hot start cooled after lightning delay in loss to Waukee Northwest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The weather threatened to delay the game all night long, but when it finally did, it left the Sioux City East football team in the dust.

The Black Raiders defense needed to regroup early, after giving up a 77-yard touchdown pass on the game’s second play, but rallied to score two touchdowns before the officials delayed the game for an hour with 6:06 left to play in the second quarter. After the delay, East was outscored 30-10, as Waukee Northwest handed the Raiders their third straight loss.