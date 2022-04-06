SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Taking your talents to the next level is every high school athlete’s dream. Sioux City East senior guard Megan Callahan and senior forward Taylor Drent made it a reality Wednesday signing their letters of intent to play for two premier GPAC basketball programs. Callahan put pen to paper for Morningside while Drent joins the NAIA national runner-ups of Dordt.