Sioux City East goes on late run to knock off Sioux City west in softball regional opener

SIOUX CITY – In an opening match up between two cross-town rivals, Sioux City East and Sioux City West didn’t disappoint. East took the only two match ups of the regular season, so West seemed to have a bit of pep in their step, as they opened the game with a double from Maya Augustine, and shortly brought her in, courtesy of a Payton Monroe RBI single, to give the Wolverines the early edge. From there, however, the Wolverines couldn’t keep the momentum, as East took the lead in the second inning, and held firm for a few innings, before blowing the doors open with 5-run fifth and sixth innings.
The Black Raiders will face Sioux City North Saturday, July 18th, at 7:00 at North High School.