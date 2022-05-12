SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City East girls soccer team looked well on their way to an MRAC victory versus Le Mars on Thursday evening, putting up a pair of goals in the first half, before weather forced both teams to seek shelter, resulting in the game’s cancellation.
Sioux City East girls start strong before storm calls game with Le Mars
by: JAKE JONES
Posted:
Updated:
Local News
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KCAU 9 Breaking News
Trending Stories
Va. Tech women throttle No. 15-ranked Duke behind Kitley
May 20 2022 02:37 am