There were a ton of changes heading into this season for the Hinton Blackhawks. A new coach, a new offense, new players, but one thing remained the same: the defense.

"The defense is pretty simple, since we've been running it since I was a freshman, and years before that," said Blackhawks senior defensive end Tanner Eilts. "So we've been all saying if you know your playbook, you know what you're doing out there."