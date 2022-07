SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Though weather put a pin in nearly all Siouxland outdoor sports this evening, Sioux City East braved the incoming weather for their senior night doubleheader with Le Mars.

Through 4 1/2 innings, the score between the MRAC foes was tied at 2-2, but the game was sent into a delay and eventual postponement, resulting in a win for Mother Nature.