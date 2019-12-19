Sioux City East alum helping support Morningside’s title run

When you think of the number one team in the nation the thought is all of the players are just bigger, faster and stronger than everyone else, right? They probably came in, learned from another big, strong, player, and is now starting for the reigning champs, right? Not so much at Morningside. Just ask the leader of the nation’s top offensive line, Ethan Fahrendholz, who doesn’t look the part of a starting center, but looks aren’t everything.

Coming in as a Sioux City East graduate, Fahrendholz grew up a Morningside football fan. After graduation, he knew he had to be a mustang.

“It was a done decision right away when after high school I got an offer,” he said. “I knew they were a championship program, and I mean, it was a dream to play for them, and I had the opportunity. I couldn’t pass it up.”

That said, Ethan didn’t look like your typical Morningside offensive lineman. A bit undersized, but with plenty of heart to make up for it.

“When he originally came to us, I don’t think he was much over 200 pounds, so we just wondered if that would ever play for us,” Head Coach Steve Ryan said. “But we obviously realized early on that he had a great work ethic, and was very committed to the team. So often you got teams that go as far as they’re going this year it’s because you’ve got guys like Ethan Fahrendholz.”

Due to injury, Ethan got a pair of semifinal starts over the last few seasons, and took over as starting center this past fall. With a new starting quarterback, given the keys to a high powered offense, Ethan was given the map, as he was in charge of the protections for the young mustangs passer.

“Ethan does a great job of making calls. Coach Schlicke has done a great job with him. That’s a big part of things,” said Ryan. “With a young quarterback we want to make sure we can protect him, and Ethan has done a good job of making sure the guys are on one page to do that.”

Ethan kept Dolincheck so well protected in fact, that Morningside was number one in the nation in protection, giving up only four sacks.

“We take a lot of pride, in everything we do,” Fahrendholz said. “Our quarterback is our guy, we’ve got a lot of team camaraderie, and we watch his back, and we take a lot of pride in everything we do, for sure.”

Fahrendholz and company have a stout task coming up on Saturday, facing the number one defense in the country in Marion.