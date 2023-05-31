SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Sioux City East alum Andrew Munson is a part of the Denver Nuggets staff, serving as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

Denver, who earned the #1 seed in the Western Conference, is four games away from their first-ever NBA Championship. Munson has been a part of the Nuggets organization since 2016, starting off as a video intern before moving up to assistant video coordinator and then his current position.

The NBA Finals kicks off on June 1st. All of the games air right here on KCAU 9.