KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (Courtesy of the Sioux City Explorers) – The Sioux City Explorers (3-1) ran into a buzz saw Wednesday night in the form of former Big Leaguer Ashton Goudeau of the Kansas City Monarchs (3-1) in a 5-0 shut-out loss. The win for Kansas City will force a third and final game Thursday night in Kansas City. The winner will move on to the American Association Championship Series and the right to play for the Miles Wolff Cup.

Goudeau (2-0) went eight innings, holding the Explorers to just five hits on the evening. The right-hander retired Sioux City in order in five of the eight innings, and the Explorers only had a runner reach second twice in the game.

Mitchell Verburg (1-1) was charged with the loss despite holding the high-powered Kansas City offense to just six hits. Two of those hits came from Jan Hernandez, who hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second and another in the fourth, to make it 2-0 Kansas City.

The Monarchs would put the game away in the sixth inning. With one out, Justin Wylie would double off Verburg, and Chris Herrmann would work a walk to put runners at first and second. Verburg would walk Hernandez to load the bases. The X’s would bring in Parker Caracci into the game to face Micker Adolfo. Adolfo hit a ground ball to second that went under the glove of Daniel Lingua for an error, scoring two runs. Adolfo would get credit for one RBI on the play. With runners at the corners, a wild pitch would score the fifth run, and the lead was 5-0.

Sioux City could not get any traction off Goudeau in the game. The X’s got two on with back-to-back hits from John Nogowski and Matt Lloyd in the top of the seventh but would be retired 1-2-3 behind them with a pair of strikeouts and a fly to center. The next nine Sioux City batters would be retired on the way to the 5-0 shutout.

The X’s hope to clinch a trip to the finals will come down to a 7:00 p.m. first pitch Thursday night in Kansas City. RHP Trenton Toplikar will make the start while Kansas City will throw RHP Miller Hogan. The Explorers still need one more victory to clinch the series and to move on to the American Association Championship series and play for the Miles Wolff Cup.