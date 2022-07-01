SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Despite Dave Bancroft being one of Sioux City’s most decorated athletes, not everyone in Siouxland necessarily knows who he is.

Bancroft was born in Sioux City in 1891 and was named into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York 81 years later. In the long history of baseball in Sioux City, Bancroft is the only player to earn entry into the Hall of Fame but somehow remains somewhat unknown, even to those in his hometown.

July 1 was officially named Dave Bancroft Day in Sioux City and was celebrated with a series of events at the Sioux City Public Museum and Lewis and Clark Park.

“Beauty at Short” author Tom Alesia served as a special guest at the event. “Beauty at Short” tells the story of the unlikely Hall of Famer from his days at Hopkins School in Sioux City to his death in Superior, Wisconsin. Alesia shared the story of Bancroft with those who were already fans of Bancroft and those who happened to stop in to learn more at the museum.

Alesia’s private collection as well as the collection from the Sioux City Public Museum were put on display within the museum.

The Sioux City Explorers pitched in by dedicating the Dave Bancroft Pavillion, a new plaque that honors the city’s premier shortstop. The Pavillion is located behind the Explorer’s business office.

Mayor Bob Scott and the Sioux City Council declared July 1 as Dave Bancroft Day at their meeting on June 27.