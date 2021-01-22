Sioux City Bandits under new ownership

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Bandits announced on Friday that they’re under new ownership, a major milestone in their long and dignified history.

Long-time owner and manager Bob Scott, finalized the sale of Sioux City’s indoor football team to northwest Missouri businessman and entrepreneur, J.R. Bond.

“The decision to sell the Bandits was not an easy one and is a bittersweet day for me and my partners. We are proud to be the longest running team under the same ownership group in all of indoor football. We could not have done it with out the support of our great sponsors and fans. We also owe a debt of gratitude to our staff who are so devoted and worked so hard for this franchise,” states Bob Scott. “We wish J. R. Bond the best of luck in this endeavor and will do everything to make this transition as smooth as possible.”

“I am honored to carry on the tradition of the Sioux City Bandits. What Bob has built here is incredible. The Bandits are truly a community asset and I am humbled by Bob’s trust to carry on what he started more than 20 years ago. We look forward to many more years of delivering affordable family entertainment to Sioux City,” said Bond.

Bond also currently owns multiple minor league franchises in the Midwest. The team said more changes will be coming, and they look forward to what the 2021 season will bring.

There will be a formal press conference held to introduce Bond in the coming weeks.