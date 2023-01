SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Bandits announced the signing of Dajon Emory.

The Arkansas State product and 2022 Defensive MVP made his presence felt on the Bandits’ defense last season for Sioux City. He totaled 47 tackles and a team-high six sacks for a Bandits defense that allowed only 64 rushing yards per game and 148 passing yards per game a season ago.