Image Credit: Sioux City Bandits

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Champions Indoor Football league released its regular season schedule for 2023. Below are the matchups and dates for the Sioux City Bandits:

Non-League: Tri-State Tridents at Sioux City Bandits – February 25th

Week 1: Rapid City Marshals at Sioux City Bandits- March 4th

Week 2: Salina Liberty at Sioux City Bandits- March 11th

Week 3: BYE

Week 4: Sioux City Bandits at Gillette Mustangs- March 25th

Week 5: Southwest Kansas Storm at Sioux City Bandits- March 31st

Week 6: Sioux City Bandits at Rapid City Marshals- April 8th

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Sioux City Bandits at Topeka Tropics- April 22nd

Week 9: Gillette Mustangs at Sioux City Bandits- April 29th

Week 10: Omaha Beef at Sioux City Bandits- May 6th

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Sioux City Bandits at Salina Liberty- May 20th

Week 13: Sioux City Bandits at Omaha Beef- May 27th