SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The first half of the season is in the books for the Sioux City Bandits, with head coach Erv Strohbeen and company boasting a 4-1 record. With the team in the midst of their bye week, they look to turn their focus to the remaining regular season games.

It’s been a strong first half of the season for Sioux City, with the Bandits taking care of business on both sides of the ball. On offense, first-year Bandits quarterback Tasleem Wilson has been the focal point of the CIF’s highest-scoring offense. The Georgia native has recorded 681 yards of total offense and 23 touchdowns in five games.

Defensively, Sioux City leads the league in tackles and are tied for first in sacks. Leading the way for the Bandits is Dajon Emory with a team-best 4.5 sacks. But now, the team says they’re using the bye week to rest and prepare for a tough second half of the season.

“So far, we’re in a pretty good position. Hate that we dropped one game to Gillette. But, the ball is still in our court and we’re in the driver’s seat as long as we can control our own destiny and it’s all in front of us right now,” Sioux City head coach Erv Strohbeen said.

“For me, this is my first year with the Bandits and I signed two or three days before the first game. To me, it’s just a testament to how bought in everybody is. I love the culture here. But, everyone’s bought in. Everybody is ready, kind of help the next man out,” Sioux City quarterback Tasleem Wilson added.

Up next for the Bandits, they’ll have an opportunity to win their third consecutive game as they will take on the Topeka Tropics on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05pm on April 22nd.