SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Bandits are coming off a turnaround year on the turf, flipping a 5-5 year in 2021 to a 9-2 mark at the top-seed in the CIF Playoffs last spring. The team enjoyed strong seasons from many contributors on offense, including one former Iowa Hawkeye who will return for this year’s campaign.

Wide receiver Damond Powell returns for his second season in Sioux City, staying with an offense that led the conference in scoring and points per game in 2022. The Iowa football alum finished third on the team with 283 receiving yards while reeling in 12.9 yards per catch and five receiving touchdowns.

Powell joins former NFL defensive back and 2014 NFL first-round draft pick Justin Gilbert as recent additions to the 2023 Bandits roster.