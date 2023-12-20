SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Bandits are bolstering up their roster for the 2024 season and first campaign in the National Arena League, announcing the return of a considerable defensive presence in their re-signing of defensive back Justin Gilbert.

The Oklahoma State product was picked No. 8 overall in the 2014 draft to Cleveland, registering 39 tackles, eight pass deflections and one interception in 23 games with the Browns. In his first year with Sioux City, Gilbert played 10 games finishing second on the team with 15 tackles-for-loss and fourth in total tackles with 22 wrap ups. He added one interception and five pass breakups for the defense while contributing one offensive score.

This will be Gilbert’s second season in Sioux City.