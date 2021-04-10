Sioux City Bandits open regular season with big win over Wichita

Morningside and Briar Cliff both won 4-0 in their GPAC opening-round games to advance to the semifinals. For Morningside, they battled Dakota Wesleyan, and with less than five and a half minutes into the game, the combination of freshman Victor Beker and junior Moritz Lusch found an opportunity. It would be the only goal the Mustangs needed, but they came back in the second half with three more scores to claim a 4-0 victory over Dakota Wesleyan University.

As for the Chargers, Joao Pedro Lima and Marcus Horwood scored only a few minutes apart in the first half to give Briar Cliff the lead after the first. They added two more goals for insurance in the second quarter as they crusied into the semifinals with a 4-nil victory.