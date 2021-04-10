Sioux City Bandits open regular season with big win over Wichita

Sioux City started the 2021 regular season with a strong first performance, blowing out the Wichita Force 38-6.
The first three Bandit drives of the game all resulted in touchdowns. The first drive ended on a short run off the right side by Fred Bruno. Then on the Bandits’ next drive, new QB Daniel Smith connected with Bruno, who broke a few tackles on his way to the endzone to put the Bandits up 13-0. After an Xavier Spann interception, the Bandits started the second quarter with another goal line touchdown, this time Jeff Mack carried it across the plane. With the win, the Bandits are 1-0, and they take on Omaha next Friday on the road.