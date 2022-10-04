SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- It was a big day for the Sioux City Bandits organization as the team announced a series of moves at their press conference, highlighted by a change in the front office as a familiar face will take the reigns of the team.

The Sioux City Bandits announced Don Belson as the team’s new sole owner after he acquired the franchise from J.R. Bond. Belson, who was a minority co-owner of the franchise last season, has been with the team for nearly 20 years. Belson started off with the franchise in game day operations before being elevated to a co-owner role. Overall, Belson noted his excitement to take the next step with the team that has been an instrumental part of his family’s life.

“I’m really excited…my daughter and I have been involved with the Sioux City Bandits going on about 20 years. We’ve always enjoyed it. My daughter, actually in all of those years, has never missed a home game. She has been at every single one of them…So, I think we’re going to be carrying on the tradition.” Belson said.

The Bandits’ news did not stop there. The franchise unveiled their season theme as the team wants to be “Bigger Than Football.” The team made their presence felt in the Siouxland community, launching their #BanditsCare initiative. But now, the organization wants to take it a step further and do even more in the community that helped the Bandits achieve a home game attendance record last season, all while incorporating on owner who is already acclimated to the Sioux City Bandits’ operations both on and off the field.

“We’ve tried to build this as a community team, community family type thing and my players have done a great job. The organization’s really done a great job of including community and getting out there in schools and different organizations…I think the coolest thing is that Don has been involved almost as long as me. His family has been involved with this…they started out as game day operations and now to see him grow to an ownership role, it’s pretty cool to see.

Sioux City wrapped up the press conference by announcing their first signing of the 2023 season. The Bandits inked former Morningside Mustang Xavier Spann to a deal. The defensive back has been an instrumental piece of the Bandits success on defense, totaling a dozen interceptions the last two seasons while recording the second-most tackles on the team a year ago.

The Bandits’ first game is scheduled for February 25th, 2023 against the Tri-State Tridents