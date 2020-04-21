Sioux Center’s Rozeboom hopes to hear name called in NFL Draft

“There’s guys that go to the NFL from SDSU, but I never really thought it would be me.”

Even in high school, all former Sioux Center Warrior Christian Rozeboom wanted to do was play at the next level.

“It’s a dream come true playing at the highest level that I could have,” said Rozeboom. “I guess a lot of hard work paid off.”

That next highest level being FCS school South Dakota State, Christian’s only Division I offer. After a redshirt season, he was named his team’s defensive MVP as a starting linebacker, winning the Missouri Valley freshman of the year award, and finishing second nationally for the FCS Freshman of the year award. He continued that level of play through this past fall, when he set a school record with 475 career tackles, finishing his career as a first team All-American.

“The record isn’t that important to me,” said Rozeboom. “Obviously it’s cool to break a record that had been there for a long time. But at the end of the day the records aren’t what people really remember. It’s more about how you treat people, how you carry yourself.”

Rozeboom’s now looks to, once again, move on to the highest level he can: the NFL, where he’s projected to be a late round pick or undrafted free agent. But without being able to go and work out for teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rozeboom and his fellow draft hopefuls have had to try and wow scouts over the phone.

“Usually you go to different facilities just to have interviews and medical just so they can check you out a little bit, and you can check their place out,” said Rozeboom. “Obviously without that it’s a lot of FaceTime calls. It’s been quite a bit of interest, which is good for me.”

The other change in this year’s NFL offseason will be the lack of rookie minicamps that late round and undrafted rookies use to make a name for themselves. Leaving players like Rozeboom less oportunity to prove themselves. Or maybe it gives them more?

“It’s a big year for guys that are self motivated,” said Rozeboom. “There’s going to be a lot of guys like you said that aren’t going to be able to do that for a whole summer. I think at the same time in this profession is that you kind of weed out those kind of guys. Whether it is a late round, or a free agency thing, I’ll be excited to the opportunity to just keep playing football.”

After being underestimated by scouts out of high school, Rozeboom became one of SDSU’s all time greats. The question now, is can he do it again at the highest level.