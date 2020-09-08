Sioux Center’s Rozeboom grateful for opportunity on Rams practice squad

LOS ANGELES, Cali. – It was always going to be an uphill battle for Sioux Center’s Christian Rozeboom to make an NFL roster.

He wasn’t a top prospect out of high school circled by scouts. In fact, he was just happy to play at the Division I school at South Dakota State. Everything he has achieved in football, he did so by earning it. And it appears his NFL career will be the same way.

Rozeboom went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but immediately was offered a chance to win a job with the Los Angeles Rams. Usually undrafted rookies would get extra opportunities at off-season mini-camps to prove their worth to coaches, but in a COVID-19 plagued year, Rozeboom really only had his time at training camp to make an in-person impact. And after making it through several cuts, Christian was finally cut from the Rams on their final day to get the roster down to 53 players.

Shortly after he was offered a spot on the Rams 15-man practice squad, which, as it’s name suggests, is an extra set of players the team can practice against, but don’t count against the 53-man limit. Christian said he had other offers to be on practice squads, but really likes the Rams system, and thinks he has a great chance to make the team after some extra time to learn the system.