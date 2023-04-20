SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Sioux Center multi-sport star Carson Bruhn announced his collegiate plans, as the Warriors star will be heading to the Big 12 to play football for the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Sioux Center product is listed as a three-star recruit and the nation’s 37th best tight end in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports. The junior finished in the top three in many receiving categories as well as the defensive side of the ball for Sioux Center, leading the team in sacks while totaling the third-most tackles for loss for the Warriors.