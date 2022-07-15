SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Sioux Center wasn’t at the top of most preseason picks to make it to State. But a revenge win over Estherville-Lincoln Central in the 3A Regional final would give the Warriors their 2nd ever trip to Fort Dodge, becoming a group destined on defying expectations.

In doing so, they’ve become a team that’s hard to ignore. The Warrior offense has done the work to prove their case, scoring 69 runs through their last 10 games, allowing under 40 runs in the same span against stifling 3A competition. Ella Jahn and Willow Bleeker continue to be key contributors at the plate, while two-way junior ace Tatum Schmalbeck has dazzled at the dish and on the bump. However, the team isn’t getting caught up in how they got here. Rather, shifting the focus as to how they can translate that prior success comes to State play.

#6 Sioux Center opens 3A quarterfinal play with #3 Williamsburg on Tuesday, pursuing the program’s first ever State tournament win. First pitch in Fort Dodge set for 11:30 a.m.