Sioux Center alum Christian Rozeboom joins LA Rams to chase his NFL dream

Coming into the NFL Draft, Christian Rozeboom knew there was a chance he wouldn’t get drafted.

“I guess for me I was kind of expecting to be on that fringe,” he said

And when the draft ended without his name being called, Rozeboom didn’t panic, because he knew he had options.

“[My agent and I] had already talked about priority free agent places that would be a good opportunity for me roster-wise,” he said. “So we had some things in the back of our minds based on the teams that had talked to me.”

Of the teams that were interested in signing him, Rozeboom settled on the Los Angeles Rams, because they’re the best team to help him accomplish his dream.

“It was just the best spot for me to succeed. To make a roster is the plan, and that was the best spot for me to do that,” said Rozeboom. “It had the most opportunities And at the end of the day you want to be on the 53 man roster so that’s the goal.”

And even though Rozeboom can’t get out to southern California right now, he’s excited to get to work.

“It is hard because you don’t know the exact date you’re gonna go do it,” he said. “But I think it just takes a lot of self-motivation. I mean it’s a job now, and I gotta do my job and part of that is training and staying in shape. Even though it’s hard in these times, it’s what you gotta do.”

When the NFL does come back, Rozeboom will be ready to earn a spot on the Rams roster.