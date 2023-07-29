SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Courtesy of the Sioux City Explorers) – The Sioux City Explorers (34-34) defeated the Kansas City Monarchs (37-29) 5-4 in the 11th inning Saturday night, thanks to Miguel Sierra’s walk-off hit. The Explorers have now won back-to-back nights in walk-off fashion after Sioux City’s Matt Lloyd scored on a Kansas City error last night. The X’s get back to .500 following the win after a brief drop below during a six-game skid.

The game started on the right foot for the Explorers when in the second inning, Sioux City’s Sierra and Jake Ortega both crossed the plate on a Daniel Perez three-run bomb off Monarchs starter Cody Deason, giving the X’s a 3-0 lead early on.

The game slowed for several innings, but Kansas City bats fired up in the sixth inning when Monarchs Justin Wylie went home on a Chris Herrmann double off Explorers starter Solomon Bates, making it a 3-1 game. Kansas City cut the lead to one later in the inning when Monarchs Herrmann scored on a Brian O’Grady sac fly, making it 3-2.

Kansas City tied it up in the seventh inning when LJ Hatch crossed the plate on a Justin Wylie sac fly off Sioux City reliever Carlos Diaz, knotting it 3-3.

The game remained tied into the 11th inning until Kansas City’s Hatch knocked an RBI single off X’s closer Sean Rackoski (5-4), in his third inning of work, giving the Monarchs the 4-3 lead.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 11th, Explorers Sierra blasted a two-RBI single off Kansas City reliever Alex Valdez (0-2) to win the game, beating the league-leading Monarchs for the second night in a row.

The Explorers will wrap up their series with the West Division leading Kansas City Monarchs in the final game of a three game series Sunday night at 4:05 p.m. at Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park.