Sibley-Ocheyedan’s baseball season ends after player tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sibley-Ocheyedan’s baseball season ended on July 10 after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials said the junior varsity and varsity teams are currently under a 14-day quarantine.

The coaches will be in contact with players soon in regards to the uniform and equipment turn-in.

“We are glad that the boys were able to play a part of their season, and are extremely saddened the virus has taken away more of their season than it already had. The team represented us well on the field this summer, we are proud of the coaches and student-athletes, and we thank the parents and community for their support.” From Sibley Ocheyedan Community Schools District

The first round of district play for baseball started on Saturday.

The school district said there are many other activities going on currently and anyone who has had direct contact with the player, having first-person exposure, will need to refrain from participating in school activities or attending the fitness center for 14 days for their last exposure to the confirmed case.

Those activities include:

Softball

FFA Food Stand for the county fair

Football workouts

Girls and Boys Basketball workouts

Band lessons

Any other school-related activity not listed above

