For the second straight year Shelby Houlihan was able to just edge out Jenny Simpson for the USA Track and Field Outdoor 1500 meter championship, but this time she did it in a record setting time.

Coming into the final turn it was Simpson who held the lead, but a final kick from the Sioux City native was enough, as Houlihan edged out Simpson’s stadium record of 4:03.41 with a final time of 4:03.18 to claim the top spot on the podium.