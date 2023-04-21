SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights from the Sioux City Musketeers game from April 21st, 2023:
SIOUX CITY 5, OMAHA 3 – Kaden Shahan records first USHL hat trick in win; Grant Slukynsky adds a pair of goals .
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights from the Sioux City Musketeers game from April 21st, 2023:
SIOUX CITY 5, OMAHA 3 – Kaden Shahan records first USHL hat trick in win; Grant Slukynsky adds a pair of goals .
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now