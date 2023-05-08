SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – It’s the goal of many high school athletes to take their talents to the next level and a group of South Sioux City student-athletes would put pen to paper this afternoon as seven Cardinals signed their National Letter of Intent to college programs.

Commitments ranged from bowling to soccer, highlighted by the state champion wrestling pair of Iowa Western CC producy Yohaly Quinones and Morningside commit Melissa De La Torre. A special day for the collection of Cardinals who set high bars in their time in South Sioux City threads, hope to continue those impacts at their soon-to-be collegiate homes.

“Going to a two-year is going to be perfect for me. Just give it my all and then after those two year, I can transfer to a four-year and just focus on my education. They have a very good campus and all the coaches are amazing,” Iowa Western CC commit Yohaly Quinones said.

It feels crazy, like it’s official now. I was part of the first official team here and I like being a leader and I like starting new things. I think the new program of Morningside attracted me because it’s something new and I feel like I left history here an I think I can do it over there with my teammates,” Morningside signee Melissa De La Torre added.

Nyaulet Diew inked her Division I NLI to Arkansas State for track and field while Jordan Kriens is staying local, taking her talents to Morningside’s volleyball program. Alexa Munhofen will be joining Kriens at Morningside, but for bowling and softball.

Adilene Delgadillo joins De La Torre for the incoming Morningside wrestling class while Georgiana Magana Valdovinos becomes a part of the first-ever recruiting class for the soccer program at Western Iowa Tech CC.