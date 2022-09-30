SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Seven of our Siouxland high school volleyball players picked up national recognition as they have been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American Watchlist.
Below are the players along with their school:
IOWA
Elen Pruett- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Leah Hayungs- MOC-Floyd Valley
Claire Johnson- Sheldon
Reagan Jansen- Sioux Center
SOUTH DAKOTA
Logan Miller- Dakota Valley
NEBRASKA
Laney Kathol- Hartington Cedar Catholic
Meredith McGregor- Hartington Cedar Catholic