SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Seven of our Siouxland high school volleyball players picked up national recognition as they have been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American Watchlist.

Below are the players along with their school:

IOWA

Elen Pruett- Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Leah Hayungs- MOC-Floyd Valley

Claire Johnson- Sheldon

Reagan Jansen- Sioux Center

SOUTH DAKOTA

Logan Miller- Dakota Valley

NEBRASKA

Laney Kathol- Hartington Cedar Catholic

Meredith McGregor- Hartington Cedar Catholic