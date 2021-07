LINCOLN, NE (KCAU) — The Sioux City Explorers got their second win in two days in Lincoln 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Starting pitcher Zach Hedges threw six scoreless innings with five strikeouts, only allowing four hits to pick up the win for Sioux City. Jose Sermo’s two-run homer in the top of the third gave the X’s the lead that they never lost to take game two of their three-game series in Lincoln.

Game three set for Thursday night at 7:05.