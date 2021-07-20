Sermo ties for second in X’s history with 55th homerun, but Sioux City falls to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) — The X’s pitching staff wrote a check their offense couldn’t cash.

The Explorers (31-26) gave up five runs in the top of the first inning to the Sioux Falls Canaries, (22-34) which ultimately ended up being too big of a hole to climb out of for Sioux City. In the top of the third X’s slugger Jose Sermo clubbed his 20th home run of the season, which leads the American Association South Division. It also served as his 55th in an X’s uniform, tying him for second all time in club history with Marty Neff.

Game two of the I-29 rivalry will begin Wednesday at 7:00 in Sioux Falls.