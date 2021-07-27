Sermo sets X’s career home run record as Sioux City drops opener versus Winnipeg

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — Jose Sermo didn’t make fans wait long to set Sioux City’s career home run record.

In his first at bat in the Explorers season opener versus Winnipeg, Sermo belted a solo homer over the wall in left field to give him 58 career long-balls in a Sioux City uniform to pass Nolan Lane as the club’s all-time leader. Sermo has been an Explorer for three seasons (2018, 2019, and 2020), and now sets his sights on breaking the team’s single season record for home runs of 27, set by Kevin Garner in 1997.

Unfortunately for Sermo and the X’s, his home run wasn’t the last one in the game. Winnipeg responded with a two-run shot in the second inning, then a grand slam in the third to open up a 6-1 lead. Sioux City scored three in the bottom of the seventh to retake a 7-6 lead, but the Goldeyes answered in the eighth to take game one of the series 8-7.

Game two between the two teams will be at Lewis and Clark Park at 7:05 on Wednesday.